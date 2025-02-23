  1. Opinion
  2. Interview
Feb 23, 2025, 6:56 PM

Martyr Hassan Nasrallah symbol of Islamic nation: Zakzaky

Martyr Hassan Nasrallah symbol of Islamic nation: Zakzaky

BEIRUT, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Prominent Muslim scholar and leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky has said that Lebanon’s Hezbollah former leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was the symbol of the Islamic Ummah.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency’s correspondent in Beirut, Zakzaky, who was participating in the funeral ceremony of the leaders of the resistance movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Seyyed Hashem Safieddine, stated that martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was a symbol of the Islamic nation, adding that huge turnout of people to the funeral ceremony of showed that their souls are still with resistance fighters.

The Zionist enemies thought that by assassinating him (Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah), they would end the life of resistance, but today's events represented a rebirth for the Lebanese resistance, and God willing, the end of this path will be victory, Zakzaky added.

MNA

News ID 228838
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News