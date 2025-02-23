Martyr Hassan Nasrallah symbol of Islamic nation: Zakzaky

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency’s correspondent in Beirut, Zakzaky, who was participating in the funeral ceremony of the leaders of the resistance movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Seyyed Hashem Safieddine, stated that martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was a symbol of the Islamic nation, adding that huge turnout of people to the funeral ceremony of showed that their souls are still with resistance fighters.

The Zionist enemies thought that by assassinating him (Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah), they would end the life of resistance, but today's events represented a rebirth for the Lebanese resistance, and God willing, the end of this path will be victory, Zakzaky added.

MNA