OIC strongly condemns Israeli aggression against Tulkarm

The organization strongly condemned the attack by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Israel Katz on the Tulkarm refugee camp in northern West Bank.

In a statement, the organization described the attack on Palestinian camps as a continuation of Israel's brutal aggression against the Palestinian people and warned that these actions are being carried out within the framework of Israelis’ efforts to eliminate the issue of refugees and right of return to their home.

The OIC emphasized that these actions are a clear violation of the international law and UN resolutions.

The organization called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and take immediate action to stop these heinous crimes and prosecute the officials of the occupying regime of Israel.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli forces killed two Palestinian teenagers during two separate raids in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials say.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing local sources, reported that Israeli forces opened live fire at Ayman Nassar al-Haymouni, 13, on Friday night, while he was visiting relatives in the Jabal Jawhar area, south of al-Khalil, striking him in the chest.

He was rushed by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) medics to Mohammad Ali al-Mohtaseb Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds shortly afterward.

