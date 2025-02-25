12,000 Palestinians displaced from West Bank camp by Zionists

Reports said on Tuesday that the occupation soldiers blew up the doors of the mosque, Press TV English website said.

Meanwhile, the regime forces carried out incursions into northern areas of Nablus and besieged a house in the town of Zababdeh, southeast of Jenin.

Also on Tuesday, Faisal Salama, head of the Popular Committee for Tulkarm Camp Services, said Israeli troops have forcibly displaced more than 12,000 residents of the refugee camp over the past month, and destroyed 40 residential buildings as well as 300 shops.

Israel is "seeking - as is clear - to achieve political and media goals ... by emptying it (the refugee camp) of its residents, ... destroying and burning the largest possible number of homes, and eliminating basic services."

The Israeli military launched its offensive against the occupied West Bank on January 21, claiming that it was targeting resistance fighters of the Jenin Battalion.

Israel has ramped up West Bank violence since October 7, 2023, when it launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip. Since then, the regime forces have killed at least 923 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

On Monday, the occupation soldiers stormed the city of Tulkarm, as well as Yatma, Beit Ummar, Kafil Haris, Qabatiya, and Ni’lin towns, and the villages of Marka and Wadi al-Far’a. Other raids targeted the Fawwar, Jalazone, and Tulkarm camps.

An Israeli military onslaught in the Tulkarem refugee camp in the northern West Bank has displaced 12,000 Palestinian residents, a local official said on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

“The occupation authorities are still occupying and besieging the Tulkarem camp and displacing its residents at gunpoint,” Deputy Governor Faisal Salama said in a statement.

“The Israeli forces are still wreaking havoc in the houses, streets, alleys, and all facilities in the camp,” he added.

Salama said 40 buildings comprising 100 residential apartments were destroyed by Israeli forces in the camp since last month.

“The Israeli army burnt 10 houses and demolished nearly 300 shops in the camp,” he added.

The deputy governor said the Israeli assault in the northern West Bank aims to achieve political goals and reshape the demographic structure in the camp.

MNA