Ghalibaf receives Palestine Islamic Jihad chief for a meeting

The secretary general of the Gaza-based resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad, Ziad Nakhalah met and held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Saturday.

Earlier last week, Ziad Al-Nakhalah, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, and his accompanying delegation met and held talks with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian in Tehran.

He also attended a meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran.

MNA/