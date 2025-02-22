  1. Politics
Feb 22, 2025, 9:46 AM

Ghalibaf receives Palestine Islamic Jihad chief for a meeting

Ghalibaf receives Palestine Islamic Jihad chief for a meeting

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf received the secretary general of the Islamic Jihad Movement for a meeting on Saturday.

The secretary general of the Gaza-based resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad, Ziad Nakhalah met and held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Saturday.

Earlier last week, Ziad Al-Nakhalah, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, and his accompanying delegation met and held talks with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian in Tehran.

He also attended a meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran.

MNA/

News ID 228696
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News