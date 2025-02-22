  1. Politics
Russia in talks with Iran to build more nuclear power plants

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – The Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is negotiating with Iran on the construction of another nuclear power plant in the country, CEO Alexey Likhachev announced at the Future Technologies Forum.

"We see Iran's government taking an active stance in advancing nuclear energy. On our end, we are accelerating our efforts and are engaged in large-scale negotiations regarding the next site for nuclear energy development in Iran," Likhachev stated.

The timeline for the project, he noted, depends on Iran’s leadership. "As you understand, we can only proceed at the pace set by the client—the government," he said, "Russia - Islamic world website reported.

Previously, Likhachev mentioned that Iran is interested in working with Rosatom not only on large-scale nuclear power plants but also on small nuclear generation projects.

