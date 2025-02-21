Iran to Launch Massive Joint Zulfiqar 1403 Drills(+VIDEO)

Organized under the theme "Stable Security Under the Shadow of Self-Reliance, Unity, and Power," the exercise will test an array of military capabilities.

The drills send a clear message that Iran can secure its region without foreign intervention.

Amid evolving warfare where cyber operations, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems are game changers, Iran is integrating advanced technologies with traditional military might. This comprehensive exercise is part of an annual series that not only refines tactical coordination but also reaffirms the nation’s strategic autonomy in a volatile region.

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, commander of the joint drill, stated that the primary goal is to enhance defensive strength and deterrence. He warned that any enemy attempting to harm Iran’s interests will face severe consequences. He also highlighted the importance of modernizing tactics, transferring expertise from veteran forces to younger personnel, and adopting innovative technologies to maintain a decisive edge.

Participants will likely include infantry, armored and mechanized units, air defense systems, naval assets, and air force strategic bombers for logistical support.

The drill begins tomorrow, covering vast areas including the Makran coast, Sea of Oman, and reaching north into the Indian Ocean up to 10° latitude.

New-generation weapons, smart munitions, electronic warfare, cyber operations, drones, and other emerging technologies will be tested.

The massive exercise serves as a warning to the enemies and underscores Iran’s robust defensive preparedness.

MNA/Iran Press