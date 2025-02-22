Iran’s army launches Valfajr torpedo from Fateh submarine

At this stage of the military game, Iran’s Valjafr oxygen and electric torpedoes also destroyed their targets in the Sea of ​​Oman, fired from the Tariq, Fateh, and Ghadir submarines.

The oxygen torpedo is another strategic weapon developed and manufactured by talented and elite Iranian defense experts, which uses compressed pure oxygen as fuel instead of the compressed air.

Also, an SH helicopter hit its target at sea by launching a Mark 46 torpedo during the exercise. This type of torpedo has been designed and manufactured by young specialists of the Iranian Army Navy in cooperation with the country's scientific centers and defense industries.

Iran’s Army conducted large-scale "Zulfiqar 1403" joint drill across the southern and southeastern regions on Saturday, extending into the Sea of Oman.

Organized under the theme "Stable Security Under the Shadow of Self-Reliance, Unity, and Power," the exercise will test an array of military capabilities.

The drills send a clear message that Iran can secure its region without foreign intervention.

Amid evolving warfare where cyber operations, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems are game changers, Iran is integrating advanced technologies with traditional military might. This comprehensive exercise is part of an annual series that not only refines tactical coordination but also reaffirms the nation’s strategic autonomy in a volatile region.

