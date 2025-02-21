Israel cabinet calls for Shin Bet chief dismissal after blast

According to Israeli media reports on Friday, cabinet ministers expressed frustration over Shin Bet's failure to prevent the attacks and the discovery of several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Bat Yam area.

They described the presence of these devices as a clear sign of the agency's weakness and inefficiency in protecting the Israeli settlers.

Israeli authorities said the bombings on Thursday evening, which caused no casualties, were the work of armed groups.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network, citing Israeli sources, reported increased security protocols at Ben Gurion Airport, including thorough inspections of all flights and passengers.

Additionally, Israeli Minister of Transport and Road Safety Miri Regev ordered the suspension and inspection of light rail traffic in the suburbs of Tel Aviv to prevent further incidents.

The office of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was preparing for an “intensive” operation in the occupied West Bank following the attack.

MNA/