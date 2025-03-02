Egypt reaffirms ‘unwavering support’ for Palestinian cause

Mostafa Madbouly made the remarks during a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart, Mohammad Mustafa, in the capital Cairo on Saturday, where the two sides discussed key aspects of an early recovery and reconstruction plan for Gaza, which will be presented at the upcoming emergency Arab Summit scheduled for March 4.

During the meeting, Madbouly reasserted Egypt’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, particularly the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, borders, with East al-Quds as its capital, PressTV reported.

He also underscored Egypt’s commitment to the Palestinian cause, emphasizing that Cairo is making every possible effort to advance the Gaza ceasefire agreement in all its phases and to achieve the reconstruction of Gaza.

Madbouly further noted that in line with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s directives, "the Egyptian government has prepared a comprehensive plan for early recovery and the reconstruction of Gaza while ensuring that Palestinian citizens remain in the Strip during the rebuilding process."

Mustafa, for his part, expressed his deep appreciation for Egypt’s efforts in supporting the Palestinian people, while acknowledging the contributions of various Egyptian institutions in aiding Palestine.

He also emphasized that the joint reconstruction plan with Egypt ensures that Gaza's people will not be displaced, affirming that the plan is ready for implementation.

Mustafa also reiterated the necessity of ending the Israeli occupation and achieving Palestinian statehood.

President Sisi’s government has developed a detailed plan for Gaza spanning over ten years and primarily focuses on rebuilding infrastructure, housing, and residential sectors.

The plan aims to craft a unified Arab stance on the Palestinian issue, opposing controversial US President Donald Trump’s proposals for the displacement of Gazans.

During the early days of his administration, Trump suggested that the people of Gaza either temporarily or permanently relocate out of the strip, including to Egypt and Jordan.

On February 4, Trump proposed that the US could take over Gaza and turn it into the “Riviera” of West Asia after clearing the Palestinians out, and resettling them elsewhere.

Trump’s remarks sparked widespread condemnations, including from Palestine, the UN and the Arab world, as a potentially fatal blow to the so-called two-state solution.

Trump’s provocative proposal came after the Israeli regime failed to realize its objectives in the war on the coastal strip for over 15 months, during which the regime killed at least 48,348 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

