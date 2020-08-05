Lebanon's stability significant for all regional countries

In a phone talk with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Jahangiri offered his sympathy over the Beirut port blast and noted that Lebanon's stability and security are significant for all regional countries.

He further wished the Lebanese nation prosperity and added that the Islamic republic stands by Lebanon in difficult times.

He referred to the humanitarian aid sent to the country from Iran and noted that any sanctions against Lebanon in this situation is cruel and in violation of human rights.

Lebanese Prime Minister also appreciated the assistance provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that the situation in Beirut is critical.

Lebanese authorities have said at least 135 people have been killed and about 5,000 wounded in a massive explosion at the port in the capital, Beirut.

On Tuesday evening in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut, two huge explosions in its port sent an enormous blast wave across the city. The scale of the damage is huge, with buildings miles from the port lying in ruin.

