Flooding in Kentucky causes 8 deaths, widespread damage

At least eight people were confirmed dead Thursday after heavy rains caused massive flooding across eastern Kentucky, leaving people stranded on rooftops and others without power or water as forecasts call for even more rain, USA Today reported.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he expects deaths to rise into the double digits, calling it one of "the worst, most devastating flooding events" in state history.

He said forecasted storms Thursday evening and into the weekend mean the impacts could worsen, potentially hindering both rescue efforts and work to restore power and water.

"This is an ongoing disaster that continues to put people in danger," Beshear said Thursday evening. "Our death toll is growing, ... and a lot of families out there have lost absolutely everything."

Beshear declared a state of emergency for all of Kentucky, and the National Guard has been mobilized.

MP/PR