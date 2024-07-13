1st civilian drone production factory inaugurated in E Iran

By manufacturing these drones, 90% of water consumption and also 30% in the use of pesticide or solution is saved, Mehdi Gharanli said, adding that the homemade civilian drone’s price is 25% cheaper than the foreign ones.

Simorgh-S20 is an unmanned vehicle applicable in the field of agriculture and has been designed and manufactured at the initiative taken by the expert engineers of a knowledge-based company based in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province, he emphasized.

Gharanli went on to say that the Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) has banned and restricted the import of various types of civilian drones into the country aimed at supporting the domestic knowledge-based companies active in the field of constructing civilian drones.

MA/IRN85537889