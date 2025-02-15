US to dramatically increase military sales to India

During a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Trump said, “Starting this year, we’ll be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars.”

“We’re also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters,” he said.

Modi, who had developed a close relationship during Trump’s first term in office, said, “Our vision for a developed India is to ‘Make India Great Again’ or MIGA. When America and India work together, when it’s MAGA plus MIGA, it becomes mega – a mega partnership for prosperity.”

The talks also revolved around the US trade deficit with India, currently standing at $45.7 billion. India reportedly cut average tariffs from 13% to 11% in its federal budget in a bid to pre-empt Trump's tariff moves.

He assured Trump of increased purchases of US energy products, targeting a $500 billion trade goal by 2030, Indian media reported.

Trump said, “The prime minister and I reached an important agreement on energy that will restore the United States as a leading supplier of oil and gas to India. Hopefully, it will be their number one supplier.”

The Indian leader also backed Trump’s plan for a new trade corridor linking India, the Israeli occupied Palestinian territories, Italy, and the United States, supposedly meant to rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

“We agreed to work together to help build one of the greatest trade routes in all of history,” Trump said.

"Security" issues were also on the table, as the US president said the two countries would work together on “the threat of radical Islamic terrorism”, with a focus on "Indo-Pacific counter-terrorism".

Additionally, the US vowed to share military technologies with India and assured New Delhi of participating in joint military exercises.

The timing of Trump’s remarks suggests a desperate attempt to counter Russian influence in India’s defense market.

Russia is historically the largest defense supplier to India. However, in recent years, New Delhi has sought other import sources and technological partnerships.

India, under growing Western influence, has announced plans to accelerate military procurement, including Javelin Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and Stryker Infantry Combat Vehicles, all to serve US interests in "rapidly meeting defense requirements."

The two nations are also pushing forward with a deal for six additional P-8I Maritime Patrol aircraft for India’s navy, further entrenching India's reliance on American military hardware.

Additionally, New Delhi and Washington are set to finalize a ten-year defense framework, solidifying the US-India partnership for the benefit of Western geopolitical agendas.

Despite already purchasing over $20 billion in US defense products since 2008, India is expected to spend over $200 billion on military modernization in the next decade—funds that Washington is eager to siphon.

MNA/