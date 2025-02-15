Vance is attending the event through Sunday, and has already criticized European leaders in his address, stating it’s sometimes not so clear what happened to some of the “Cold War's winners.”

During an interview with German Radio (Deutschlandfunk), Heusgen claimed he believes that “today the American Vice President will announce that a large part of the American troops will be withdrawn from Europe.”

Heusgen’s comments follow recent media reports that US President Donald Trump plans to cut his country’s troop presence in Europe by about 20%, or 20,000 troops, as part of a review of Washington's commitment to protecting Europe.

This week, the Trump administration has signaled a significant policy shift, urging European countries to take the lead in their own security as well as Kiev’s.

