Putin and Trump agree on Ukraine talks to frustrate Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump had a phone conversation on Wednesday, both Moscow and Washington have confirmed. The talk lasted for about an hour and a half, during which the two leaders discussed a broad range of issues, primarily the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, according to RT.

The phone call turned out to be “lengthy and highly productive,” Trump said in a post on his Truth social media platform. “We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects,” the US president wrote.

The two leaders have agreed they “want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine,” Trump said, announcing an “immediate” start of negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Wednesday’s call represents the first official top-level contact between Moscow and Washington since Trump took office in January. While phone conversations between Trump and Putin have been rumored for weeks, none have been officially confirmed, with both sides stating only they had been maintaining contact through various unspecified government channels.

European powers, including Britain, France, and Germany, have insisted they must be involved in any future negotiations on Ukraine’s fate, stressing that only a fair agreement with security guarantees can ensure lasting peace. The statement follows Donald Trump’s claim of imminent US-Russia negotiations.

“Our shared objectives should be to put Ukraine in a position of strength. Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations,” seven European nations and the European Commission have stated after a Paris meeting.

They emphasized that “Ukraine should be provided with strong security guarantees,” adding that peace in Ukraine is crucial for transatlantic security.

MNA