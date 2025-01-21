Iran, Iraq railway to be connected within 2026

Mostafa Davoodi, an official at Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, said in an interview, "The completion of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project can create a new transportation horizon for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq."

One of the advantages of Iran is its geopolitical location, Davoodi said, adding that, "Iran has a good transit position in the Middle East and is the connecting point of Europe to the Far East and Southeast Asia, as well as the connecting point of Central Asian countries to warm waters."

As Iran enjoys such strategic potential, Iran's rivals seek to deprive Iran of connecting to the mentioned areas, Davoodi said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, "With the opening of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway line after 20 years, it is expected that rail connection between Iran and Iraq will be realized by the end of the 1404 year (2026-February).

