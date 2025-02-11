China is ready to work with Iran: Diplomat

On February 10, 2025, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong, upon invitation, attended the reception marking the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Chinese Foreign Ministry reports.

Chen Xiaodong said, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Iran relations have achieved substantial development in recent years, with continuous progress and positive results in cooperation across various fields. China is ready to work with Iran to follow through on the important common understandings reached between President Xi Jinping and President Masoud Pezeshkian, strengthen communication and cooperation in various fields, and push for steady and long-term growth of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership. Iranian Ambassador to China Mohsen Bakhtiar said that Iran attaches great importance to the development of Iran-China relations and is willing to further deepen political mutual trust as well as exchanges and cooperation in various fields with China to push for new and greater development of Iran-China relations.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on regional and international issues of common interest and concern.

MNA/