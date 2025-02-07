Iran, Tajikistan Olympics committees to sign MoU

The meeting took place in Harbin, China on the sidelines of opening ceremony of the 9th Winter Asian Games.

In the meeting, Mahmadulloevich stressed the importance of enhancing sports interactions and cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan. Mahmadulloevich expressed interest in leveraging Iran's sports capabilities for training and participating in camps and tournaments to promote sports development in Tajikistan.

He also invited Khosravi Vafa to visit Tajikistan and the country’s sports facilities.

Mahmadulloevich also showed an eagerness to sign a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between our countries.

“Iran and Tajikistan share a brotherly and friendly bond. Beyond expanding sports interactions in coaching and organizing joint camps or training sessions, we are also interested in learning from your experiences,” Khosravi Vafa said.

“I will definitely make the trip at the earliest opportunity, likely in April to sign the sports cooperation memorandum,” the Iranian sports official added.

MNA