China announces retaliatory 15% tariffs on US goods

China will impose tariffs of 15 percent on imports of coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States in retaliation for Washington’s 10 percent levies on Chinese goods, media reported on Tuesday.

China’s Ministry of Finance also announced on Tuesday that there would be 10 percent tariffs on imports from the US of crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement vehicles and pick-up trucks.

The new measures were in response to the “unilateral tariff hike” by the US, it said, adding that Washington’s decision “seriously violates World Trade Organization rules, does nothing to resolve its own problems, and disrupts normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States”.

Beijing’s tariffs, which come into force on February 10, were announced shortly after US President Donald Trump said he would hold a call with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, Trump announced sweeping measures against its top trade partners, including Canada and Mexico, with goods from China facing an additional 10 percent tariff on top of the duties they already endure.

MNA