Palestinian resistance name 3 prisoners to be freed

The armed wing of Hamas, Qassam Brigades, has revealed the names of the captives in a statement on Telegram, according to Al Jazeera.

The statement said Alexander “Sasha” Trufanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Yair Horn will be released on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), al-Quds Brigades, also said in a statement issued on Telegram that the group will release Alexander Trufanov tomorrow.

Israeli regime has received from mediators Egypt and Qatar the names of the three captives to be released tomorrow in Gaza, the Israeli prime minister’s office confirmed.

It said the list is acceptable for Israel and the families have approved the release of the names.

Three Israeli captives are expected to be released as part of the sixth captives’ release under the ceasefire deal between Israeli regime and Hamas.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office (ASRA) says that 36 prisoners with life sentences and 333 prisoners from the Gaza Strip who were detained without any charges after October 7 will be released by Israeli authorities tomorrow.

The statement comes after Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad released the names of three Israeli captives due to be released in the exchange.

