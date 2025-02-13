Israel is forced to allow over 800 aid trucks into Gaza

The Palestinian Sama news agency cited sources on the ground in Gaza as saying late on Wednesday that the Israeli regime had permitted the trucks into Gaza.

The development came after Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, warned that the release of three Israeli prisoners under a ceasefire agreement with Israel would be delayed if Tel Aviv continued to violate the deal.

On Monday, Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades, said the Israeli military was “delaying the return of the displaced to the northern Gaza Strip, targeting them with shelling and gunfire in various areas of the strip, and not allowing relief supplies of all kinds to enter as agreed upon.”

Israel launched a war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023. A ceasefire took effect after 15 months on January 19. Despite the ceasefire, and according to figures provided by Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 118 Palestinians have been killed and 822 wounded in Israeli strikes since the ceasefire took effect.

Under the agreement, 600 aid trucks are supposed to enter Gaza every day.

MNA/IRN