Gas leak, fire breaks out on Bukhara main gas pipeline

According to the regional Emergency Situations Department, the accident occurred at 11:26 a.m. on the 106th kilometer of the 26 kgf.m. pipeline of the Gas Main Gas Pipeline Department, which is located underground. At 11:30 a.m., the valves were closed and the remaining gases were released.

There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the fire, Zamin. uz reported.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the nearest populated area to the accident site is the Kyzylrabot rural municipality in the Romitan district, which is located 40 km away.

Telegram channels for the Bukhara region report that methane pipelines in the region have been closed.

The Ministry of Energy also reported that temporary restrictions would be imposed on methane pipelines until the situation is resolved, but this part of the ministry's information was soon deleted.

A little later, the ministry issued a clarifying statement, stating that methane pipelines in all regions "will continue to operate in the current mode."

"After additional studies, it was determined that gas compressor stations for filling cars in all regions of our republic will continue to operate in the current mode, as previously agreed with the regional khokimiyats. That is, their activities will be established based on the demand in the regions and the pressure in the gas pipelines.



If there are any changes in this matter, the public will be provided with additional information," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

