Feb 8, 2025, 2:18 PM

Apartment fire kills 2 in Japan's Osaka

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – A fire broke out early Saturday morning in a two-story wooden apartment building in Japan's Osaka, leaving two people dead, local media reported.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. local time on the first floor of the apartment complex in Shoya, Settsu City, according to national broadcaster NHK.

The fire was brought under control approximately two hours later, but the building was destroyed, Xinhua reported.

According to police, the bodies of the two unidentified individuals were discovered in the burned remains. Meanwhile, a 45-year-old male resident from the first floor was hospitalized after inhaling smoke but was conscious during transport.

