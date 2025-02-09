Trump cannot bring Iran's oil exports to zero: IRGC general

"Trump unable to operationalize his threats to bring Iran's oil exports to zero," the commander of IRGC Navy said on Saturday in remarks to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran appearing on a national TV program on Sunday.

"We resisted these [pressures] for 46 years. They certainly cannot defeat a more powerful country with sanctions," Tangsiri added.

His remarks came after Trump's directive on Tuesday restoring the so-called maximum pressure policy on Iran of his first term aimed at driving the Islamic Republic of Iran's oil exports to zero.

Trump failed in its campaign in his first term in the White House so will he in the future, the Iranian officials have noted.

"Efforts have been made to stations forces and military equipment throughout 2,200 kilometers of Iranian coastline with the cooperation of the Army, IRGC, and Basij naval forces," he also said.

"We have the military capability to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, but we are not doing as long as we ourselves are using this strait," the IRGC Navy commander said.

Tangsiri further said that the armed forces have built missile cities under mountains that the enemies' bunker busters cannot harm them.

MNA