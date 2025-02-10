  1. Politics
No power can remove Palestinians from their eternal homeland

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that no power can remove Palestinians from their “eternal” homeland, as Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and East al-Quds belong to Palestinians.

"No power can force the people of Gaza out of their eternal and everlasting homeland that they have inhabited for thousands of years. Palestine, including Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, belongs to the Palestinians," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul before flying to Malaysia, Anadolu Agency reported.

The US administration's proposals on Gaza, made under pressure from the Zionist regime, are not worth talking about, said Erdogan, referring to US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians.

“These efforts are totally futile and serve no purpose,” he said.

Erdogan also hailed the Palestinian group Hamas for fulfilling its promises in ongoing prisoner exchanges with Israel, despite Israeli attempts to undermine the process.

