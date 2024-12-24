Erdogan to visit Syria at the head of a large delegation

The publication did not specify the time of the Turkish leader's visit to Damascus.

“A transitional government in Syria will be formed quickly. President Erdogan will visit Damascus with a large delegation, including ministers responsible for investments,“ writes journalist Abdulkadir Selvi.

Erdogan said on Monday after a cabinet meeting that Turkey maintains close contacts with the new Syrian administration and will provide it with all possible support.

He noted that after the visit to Damascus of the head of the National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the number of visits from Turkey to Syria will increase.

On November 27, terrorist groups launched a large-scale offensive against the positions of the Syrian army in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. By the evening of December 7, they had captured Aleppo, Hama, Daraa and Homs, and on December 8 they entered Damascus, which was abandoned by units of the Syrian government forces.

Bashar Assad left the country and went to Russia. On December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir, who heads the so-called salvation government, announced his appointment as head of the Syrian government for a transitional period that will last until March 1, 2025.

MNA/