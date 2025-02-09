US prolongs Ukraine conflict, North Korean leader says

At a meeting at the Defense Ministry, marking the 77th anniversary of the Korean People’s Army, he asserted that the US is blinded "by the wild ambition for establishing unipolar hegemony" and remains the main element "behind the scenes of the war machine" stirring up the conflict. "He expressed serious concern over the reckless behavior of the US and Western groups intentionally fostering the prolonged war for the unrealizable dream to deal a strategic setback to Russia," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) noted, TASS reported.

Kim pointed out that Pyongyang has invariably opposed "any act of denying international justice and disturbing global peace and security." He added that his country "will invariably support and encourage the just cause of the Russian army and people to defend their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity in keeping with the spirit of the treaty on the comprehensive strategic partnership between the DPRK and Russia."

He also opined that in 2025, the Ukrainian conflict will remain one of the two "main axis of the tense international situation," the other being the situation in the Gaza Strip and Syria "which have been the scene of global geopolitical conflicts and confrontation last year."

According to Kim, crises fostered by the US in various parts of the globe, "are further increasing the danger of the outbreak of a new world war with a serious impact not only on international peace and security but also all other spheres of human activities.".

SD/