  1. Politics
Feb 8, 2025, 10:00 AM

N Korea says its nuclear weapons are not bargaining chip

N Korea says its nuclear weapons are not bargaining chip

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – North Korea said Saturday its nuclear weapons are not a bargaining chip, but designed for combat use against any attempts by its enemies to invade the North, reaffirming its stance to further develop its nuclear arsenal.

The North's statement came as US President Donald Trump has said he intends to reengage with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, raising prospects that he may seek to revive summit diplomacy over the North's nuclear weapons with Kim during his second term, Yonhap News Agency reported.

North Korea made clear that its nuclear weapons are not a bargaining chip that can be exchanged for a mere sum of money, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"Our country's nuclear force is invariably for real combat use in a bid to swiftly cut out the origin of any invasion attempt by hostile forces that infringe upon the country's sovereign right and people's safety, and threaten regional peace," the KCNA said in a commentary.

SD/

News ID 228027

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News