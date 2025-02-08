N Korea says its nuclear weapons are not bargaining chip

The North's statement came as US President Donald Trump has said he intends to reengage with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, raising prospects that he may seek to revive summit diplomacy over the North's nuclear weapons with Kim during his second term, Yonhap News Agency reported.

North Korea made clear that its nuclear weapons are not a bargaining chip that can be exchanged for a mere sum of money, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"Our country's nuclear force is invariably for real combat use in a bid to swiftly cut out the origin of any invasion attempt by hostile forces that infringe upon the country's sovereign right and people's safety, and threaten regional peace," the KCNA said in a commentary.

