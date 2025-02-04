N. Korea orders expansion of nuclear enrichment facilities

According to a Daily NK source in North Korea recently, the department received an internal directive on Jan. 12, signed by Kim Jong Un, ordering “a 1.2-fold increase in centrifuges at major nuclear facilities and the installation of advanced uranium enrichment equipment.” The department’s technical division and Second Economic Committee began implementing these changes on Jan. 20.

The expansion primarily focuses on increasing weapons-grade nuclear material production through additional centrifuges and more efficient equipment. This appears to be part of North Korean authorities’ strategic effort to strengthen their nuclear arsenal.

The source reports that the Defense Industry Department is constructing a dedicated power network with energy storage systems to ensure stable operation of the expanded facilities. Technical teams are also conducting tests to enhance cooling systems and stabilize centrifuge operations.

Additionally, the department is professionalizing its on-site technical staff responsible for weapons-grade nuclear material production. Selected technicians from nuclear research agencies under the department are undergoing intensive training programs.

“This project is central to our defense industry and national defense policy, aimed at achieving independent mass production of weapons-grade nuclear materials,” the source said. “The Defense Industry Department has emphasized the need for thorough organization and perfect execution.”

However, some department officials have raised practical concerns about operating the expanded facilities. While the technical team has been conducting systematic on-site tests during the first quarter, issues have emerged regarding power supply, equipment reliability, and radiation safety.

Critics within the department suggest that stabilizing the expanded equipment and upgraded systems may take longer than the department’s first-quarter timeline.

“A working-level official revealed that additional inspections are being conducted after early operations exposed defects in some components,” the source said. “While equipment expansion is proceeding according to schedule, there are concerns that continuing work without resolving the electricity supply issues could lead to instability.”

