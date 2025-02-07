Pezeshkian calls for conducting probe into deadly bus crash

A bus carrying schoolgirls crashed in the southern Iranian province of Kerman on Thursday. Six students lost their lives and 27 others were injured.

In a message on Friday, President Pezeshkian emphasized the need for an investigation into the crash so as to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The president said he had been deeply saddened by the news of the incident, extending condolences to the families of the victims.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

MNA