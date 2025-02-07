Israeli regime strikes Lebanon in violation of ceasefire

Israeli warplanes launched multiple raids on the heights of the Mountain Range and an area in the Baalbek district of eastern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA).

Israeli military aircraft launched a number of airstrikes on targets at the Iqlim al-Tuffah region in southern Lebanon at around 10:35 p.m. local time (2035 GMT) on Thursday.

According to local sources, Israeli airstrikes targeted the towns of Azzeh and Roumine and an area near Wadi al-Zahrani.

Moreover, Israeli fighter jets bombed Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon near the border with Syria.

Prior to the airstrikes, Israeli aircraft conducted intensive low-altitude flights over the town of Rashaya and western Bekaa.

Additionally, they flew over the city of Hermel and northern Bekaa in eastern Lebanon. They were also seen over the capital Beirut and its suburbs.

Israel was forced to accept the ceasefire with Hezbollah resistance movement after suffering heavy losses following almost 14 months of fighting and failing to achieve its goals in its aggression on Lebanon. The truce deal came into effect on November 27.

Since the start of the agreement though, the occupation forces have been conducting near-daily attacks on Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire, including airstrikes across the Arab country.

On January 10, Lebanon complained to the UN Security Council over Israeli acts of aggression on agricultural lands and livestock in the southern part of the country in defiance of the truce agreement.

Hezbollah has put on the Lebanese government the onus to ensure the full withdrawal of Israeli military forces from southern Lebanon.

Lebanon said on January 27 that it had agreed to extend a ceasefire deal with Israel until February 18, even though the Israeli military failed to meet a deadline to withdraw its troops and killed nearly two dozen people in the south of the country.

MNA