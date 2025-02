Team Melli secured a 5-3 victory against Argentina in its opening match on Monday and lost to Germany 8-3 on Tuesday.

The top eight teams from the three pools—comprising the top two teams in each group, along with the two best third-placed teams—advanced to the quarter-finals.

The remaining teams will compete in the 9th-12th position playoffs.

The competition is taking place in Poreč, Croatia, from February 3 to 9.

MP/TSN