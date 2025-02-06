Iran's Army to participate in Pakistan’s 2025 Naval Exercise

During a visit to Islamabad on January 21, 2025, by the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Pakistan extended an official invitation to the Islamic Republic to participate in the multinational exercise AMAN-25, which was welcomed by Iran.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf, the Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, in an interview with IRNA, welcomed the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the international naval drills.

Held every two years, the AMAN exercises, aim to promote regional cooperation and stability, enhance interoperability, and demonstrate a united resolve against terrorism and maritime crimes, including piracy.

MP/