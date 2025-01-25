Pakistan eagerly seeks naval cooperation with Iran

Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff expressed his satisfaction with the presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the international naval exercise "Aman-25", which is scheduled to be held in the port of Karachi in mid-February, saying that "Pakistan has very constructive interactions with Iran."

During the official visit of the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri to Islamabad, Pakistan extended an official invitation to the Islamic Republic of Iran to participate in the Aman-25 multinational exercise, which is hosted by the Pakistan Navy every two years, which was welcomed by Iran.

The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces accepted the invitation and announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran will participate in the Aman-25 international exercise.

"We have a lot to learn from each other's experiences in the maritime domain and with the upcoming Aman-25 exercise in mind, the Pakistan Navy looks forward to working closely and establishing stronger ties with Iran through more focused bilateral and multilateral exercises and interactions in the future", Admiral Naveed Ashraf said.

According to Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff, "The current level of relations between the two navies is satisfactory and I would like to see the relations grow further."

