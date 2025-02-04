"Since the war began 15 months ago, we have lost more than 270 staff members in the Gaza Strip," UNRWA Communications Director Juliette Touma stated, according to TASS.

She noted that two-thirds of UNRWA facilities in the Gaza Strip, including shelters for displaced families, have been damaged since the conflict escalated in 2023. Israeli authorities still hold 20 UNRWA workers under detention, Touma added.

In October 2024, the Knesset passed a law banning the operations of UNRWA in the country. The law prohibits UNRWA from maintaining offices, providing services, or engaging in any activities, directly or indirectly, within Israeli territory. The bill was drafted following reports about the alleged participation of the agency's employees in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel has repeatedly claimed that many UNRWA employees are affiliated with the radical movement.

On January 30, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said UNRWA continued its work in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank even after its work was banned by the Israeli authorities. Russia has repeatedly condemned Israel's corresponding decision, stressing that it violates international law. On January 28, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called on the United States to put pressure on Israel so that it lifted the ban on UNRWA.

SD/