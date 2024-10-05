Iran to launch "Kowsar" remote-sensing satellite soon

The launch of Saman-2 orbital transfer block, launch of Tolou-3 and Zafar-2 satellites in the form of a space system and IoT (Internet of Things) satellite system are among the most important programs of the country's space industry, Hassan Salarieh said, adding that “Kowsar” remote-sensing satellite will soon be launched into the space.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of the “World Space Week”, the deputy minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) expounded on the country’s space program regarding “Kowsar” remote-sensing satellite and stated that all the capacity of this satellite's images has been purchased by the government, so that the private sector has enough motivation to carry out this activity.

He went on to say that Chamran-1 satellite was successfully launched into the space in previous and was placed into the orbit and is now performing its missions, noting that three remote-sensing satellites namely “Kowsar”, “Tolou-3” and “Zafar-2” satellites will also be launched into the space in future.

Every year, the Association of World Space Week chooses a theme for the World Space Week. This association has named after "Space and Climate Changes" as the slogan of the World Space Week which is held from October 4-10, 2024.

MA/IRN85617940