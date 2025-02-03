Iran, Iraq cooperate to boost peace, security in region

In a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf pointed to the political, religious, and economic commonalities between the two countries of Iran and Iraq.

He stated that the Iranian people and the Iraqi government and parliament cooperate to sustain peace and stability in the region and develop bilateral relations and enhance their influence in the Islamic world, as well as on the international stage.

He noted that both countries are determined to defend the Resistance Front, Islam, and the dignity of the Islamic nation.

The Iranian speaker added that Iran and Iraq have decided to promote economic and political relations and cooperate with neighboring countries, both Arab and non-Arab Islamic countries to develop peace and stability in the region.

Ghalibaf added that both sides also stressed developing parliamentary relations and activating joint commissions in economic areas.

He pointed out that developing cooperation in knowledge-based fields was emphasized in their meeting, adding that the important issue of pilgrimage and tourism relations between the two countries was discussed.

The two sides also held talks regarding agreements on establishing sustainable border security.

Referring to the recent trip of the Iranian President to Iraq, Ghalibaf noted that the Parliaments of both countries decided to implement the agreements that were signed during President Pezeshkian's visit.

