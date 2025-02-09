Al Aqsa Op. defeated Israel self-assumed invincibility

For more than 75 years, the Zionists have been trying to show that they were invincible, but their tactics and strategies were defeated by the Al Aqsa Storm Operation, the Iranian speaker said in reference to the military operation that the Palestinian Hamas Resistance movement launched on Israel on October 7, 2023.

He made the comments in a meeting with members of Hamas’ Shura Council, including its chairman Muhammad Ismail Darwish in Tehran on Saturday.

Ghalibaf also referred to US President Donald Trump’s plan for resettling the residents of Gaza, saying that Trump and the “fake Zionist regime” should realize that it is the Palestinian people who have the right to determine their fate.

The Palestinian people will never allow the Zionist regime and the US to go ahead with their conspiracies against them, the top Iranian parliamentarian said.

Muhammad Darwish, on his part, said that the Al Aqsa Storm Operation showed how the resilience of a nation could result in victory.

He said that Palestinian Resistance groups, despite possessing simple weaponry, managed to launch the operation that shattered the invincibility of Israel which received all kinds of military equipment from the US.

The Hamas official further said that the ceasefire deal, which paused more than 15 months of war on Gaza and came into force on January 19, meant that the Zionist regime had been defeated.

Earlier on Saturday, Muhammad Darwish and his accompanying delegation held separate meetings with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

