Hamas hands over 3 more Israeli captives to ICRC

Two of the captives were released Saturday in the southern city of Khan Yunis in a swift and organized ceremony with a few onlookers, while the third was submitted to the ICRC later in Gaza City in the north.

The Israeli military confirmed that the three captives were in its custody, according to Press TV.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance fighters have so far freed 18 captives in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, many of them women and minors.

Later on Saturday, Israel will free 183 prisoners, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said.

As part of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, Palestinians have been slowly returning to what is left of their homes in northern Gaza over the past week.

Under the terms of the Gaza ceasefire, 33 captives held by Hamas in Gaza are to be freed in the first six weeks of the truce in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian abductees, many of whom have been serving life sentences in Israeli jails.

MNA