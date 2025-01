In a statement on Wednesday, Abu Obeida, the Qassam Brigades spokesman said that the eight captives include Arbel Yehud, 29, and Gadi Moses, 80, as well as soldier Agam Berger, 20 and five Thai citizens taken captive during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack whose names are not public.

In exchange, Israel will release 110 Palestinian abductees.

MNA