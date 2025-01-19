Ben Gvir resigns from Netanyahu cabinet

Ben Gvir, the hard-line minister of Netanyahu's cabinet, and other members of the "Jewish Power" party announced their resignations in protest of the cease-fire agreement and the exchange of prisoners.

A ceasefire between the Israeli regime and the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas took effect on Sunday morning in Gaza, aiming to halt months of intense violence and genocide committed by the Zionists.

The historic ceasefire is considered a big defeat to the Zionist regime as it could not achieve any of its objectives during its bloody campaign against the Gaza Strip.

MP/