Jan 26, 2025

Leader hails Lebanese for heroic bravery against Israeli army

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the people of southern Lebanon for showing no fear of the Zionist army amid the Israeli regime's aggression.

"The people of southern Lebanon showed no fear of the Zionist army, instead carrying their souls to battlefield with selflessness, trust in divine promise," the Leader said in a post on social media on Sunday evening regarding the developments in the south of Lebanon earlier on Sunday, according to Lebanese Hezbollah news service's Al Manar.

Israeli forces opened fire at the Lebanese people returning to their homes in the country’s southern towns, martyring at least 22 people and wounding 124 others, according to the latest figures released by Lebanon's Public Health Ministry.

According to the latest news from Lebanon, several Lebanese schools and universities suspended Monday classes allowing students and staff to participate and celebrate the scenes of divine victory.

