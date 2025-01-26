  1. Politics
Iran top diplomat meets Taliban acting PM in Kabul

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the acting prime minister of Afghanistan on Sunday.

Before discussing the most important bilateral and regional issues with Mohammad Hasan Akhund, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with Taliban officials in Kabul on Sunday morning.

The top Iranian diplomat held a meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban's acting foreign minister on Sunday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Kabul on Sunday morning to hold talks with Taliban officials.

This is Araghchi's first visit to Afghanistan since he was appointed as Iran's foreign minister.

A team of economic activists is accompanying the top Iranian diplomat on his visit to Kabul.

