IRGC Navy unveils one of its complex mines

This mine has capabilities that are different from those of other sea mines. Also, part of its capabilities has remained secret so far.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy kicked off a naval drill in the waters of the Persian Gulf in the provinces of Bushehr and Khuzestan in south Iran on Friday.

The drill is part of the annual "Eghtedar" in Farsi language or "Power" of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the land version of which was held jointly by the IRGC and the army forces across the country recently, especially in the provinces of Kermanshah in the west and Isfahan in central Iran.

Earlier in January, the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled its own underwater missile complex.

