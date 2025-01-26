IRGC Navy fires missiles guided with artificial intelligence

The IRGC Navy’s successful performance comes on the final day of a large-scale exercise -- code-named "Great Prophet Authority 19" -- spanning the southern Iranian provinces of Bushehr and Khuzestan’s littoral waters.

The Qaem and Almas missiles equipped with artificial intelligence were fired by advanced Mohajer 6 and Ababil 5 drones.

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, who was present in the drill, said the systems and equipment of the elite force have been upgraded.

He added that the navy fired various ballistic and surface-to-surface missiles, including an offensive missile from a strategic Shahid Soleimani warship, and shot down the enemy’s flying objectives with Kowsar 222 missiles, PressTV reported.

Tangsiri noted that the extensive drills, which went underway across the northern and central part of the strategic Persian Gulf waters, were aimed at improving the coordination and readiness of the IRGC naval forces to combat any act of adventurism by the enemies.

They also conveyed a message of peace and friendship to the neighboring states, the commander said.

The Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces, including the Army and the IRGC, have been continuously enhancing their military hardware and combat readiness in line with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s directives.

