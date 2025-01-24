US wants talks to hit Islamic Establishment: senior cleric

"The world must know that the Iranian government's position towards America is the same stance adopted by late Imam Khomeini and the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution. Imam Khomeini said that America is the Great Satan. The current Leader has also adopted the same position and has expressed it on many occasions. Our message to the people who want talks with the US is that America wants negotiations to confront the Islamic Revolution," Ayatollah Khatami said in this week's Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran.

"A military attack on Iran will not work. Iran today is not the same Iran it used to be in the past. It rather is a powerful state that will confront you," the senior cleric said.

"If you bomb nuclear facilities, what will you do with nuclear knowledge Iranians have acquired?" he continued.

The Tehran Friday Prayers Leader further asserted that "Resistance is the only way to tackle America's obtuseness. Just as Gaza won with this resistance, we too will one day celebrate America's defeat during Friday prayers."

