Russia destroys 18 drones over Bryansk region

"The air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry intercepted and destroyed 18 UAVs. Thanks to the professionalism of our valiant defenders, there were no casualties or damage, all attacks were repelled, all targets were destroyed," he wrote, according to TASS.

At the same time, Russia’s air defense shot down and suppressed 12 UAVs over the Rostov Region overnight, the acting governor Yuri Slyusar reported.

"Last night, in the north of the Rostov Region, air defense forces destroyed and suppressed 12 UAVs using electronic warfare - in the Sholokhovsky and Chertkovsky districts. The operational task forces are clarifying the consequences on the ground. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

MP/