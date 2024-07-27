Ahvaz-Andimeshk Railway completed

The terminal of Ilam Airport inaugurated today is 5887 sq m with a capacity of 700 passengers.

Being a main gateway to Iraq for pilgrims, particularly during the Arbaeen procession from the border of Mehran, the existence of oil and gas reserves, and frequent visits of senior officials necessitated the construction of this terminal considering the existing demand.

Another project is at the Ramsar International Airport. The 45,000 square meter apron with concrete pavement was constructed amounting to 250 billion IRR and one more aircraft parking of category C for aircraft such as ATR72 with 75 seats and Airbus A320 with 170 seats was built for foreign flights. The Airport has now 3 aircraft parking.

Furthermore, the old terminal of Ramsar Airport with an area of ​​approximately 1500 square meters and a capacity of 200,000 passengers per year needed development based on plans. In this regard, the development of the terminal with an area of ​​1286 square meters was built using domestic materials and technology. With the development of this terminal, the annual passenger capacity will increase by 2.5 times reaching 500,000 passengers per year by global standards (per capita space required for passengers is 18 m2). The cost of development of the terminal and facilities amounted to 650 billion IRR in the current price.

The third project is the final phase of the second line of the 140-km Ahvaz-Andimeshk Railway. The 40 km railway stretches between Bamdezh and Ahvaz which makes Ahvaz connected to Andimeshk with a double-track rail. The cost of constructing this 40 km amounts to 32,000 billion IRR.

Previously, in April 2023, the 70-kilometer railway between Shush and Bamdezh had been operated.

The advantages of the project include increasing cargo and passenger capacity, increasing speed and safety, fuel saving, and job creation for 80 people.

MNA/mrud.ir