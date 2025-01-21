42 killed, injured in hotel fire at Turkey's ski resort

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) on the fourth floor of the 11-story hotel, Bolu Governor’s Office said in a statement.

Emergency teams, including 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances, were dispatched to the scene from Bolu and nearby provinces. A total of 85 vehicles and 231 personnel were involved in firefighting and rescue operations, with additional reinforcements continuing to arrive.

“Preliminary findings indicate that six of our citizens have lost their lives, and 31 others have been injured. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing without interruption, and the injured are receiving treatment at hospitals in our province,” the governor's office said before the death toll rose to 10.

Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydın said the cause of the fire was not immediately clear but confirmed that it started on the restaurant floor. The hotel was accommodating 234 guests at the time of the incident, Aydın added.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Kartalkaya Ski Resort, located at the summit of the Köroğlu Mountains, is a popular winter getaway approximately 38 kilometers from Bolu and 270 kilometers from Istanbul.

MNA/