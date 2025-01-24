  1. Politics
Jan 24, 2025, 3:42 PM

Tehran-Baghdad relations on trajectory growth: Iraqi pres.

Tehran-Baghdad relations on trajectory growth: Iraqi pres.

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Rashid has emphasized his country’s good ties with Iran, stating that the relations between Tehran and Baghdad are on the upward trajectory.

Iraq is no longer a scene of terrorist operations today, he said, adding that these operations have been reduced to only a few cases in the country.

The armed groups in Iraq are under the control and strict supervision of the country's government, Rashid highlighted.

Iran is an important country in the region and Iraq’s relations with Iran are good. Iraqi officials make decision by themselves and Baghdad is not under the control of any country, the president added.

Turning to the presence of the American forces in his country, President Rashid pointed out that these foreign forces are present in Iraq according to the bilateral agreements.

He also referred to Iraq's efforts to mediate between Syrian Kurdish forces and the Syrian HTS-led government, further expressing concerns about the terrorist operations on Iraq's borders.

MA/6356850

News ID 227359
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News