Tehran-Baghdad relations on trajectory growth: Iraqi pres.

Iraq is no longer a scene of terrorist operations today, he said, adding that these operations have been reduced to only a few cases in the country.

The armed groups in Iraq are under the control and strict supervision of the country's government, Rashid highlighted.

Iran is an important country in the region and Iraq’s relations with Iran are good. Iraqi officials make decision by themselves and Baghdad is not under the control of any country, the president added.

Turning to the presence of the American forces in his country, President Rashid pointed out that these foreign forces are present in Iraq according to the bilateral agreements.

He also referred to Iraq's efforts to mediate between Syrian Kurdish forces and the Syrian HTS-led government, further expressing concerns about the terrorist operations on Iraq's borders.

MA/6356850